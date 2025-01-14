(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2025 - This autumn, CoreNutrition brought its exclusive brands to Hong Kong, showcasing Korea's innovation in wellness. With GMP and HACCP certifications, all products are crafted locally in Korea under stringent quality standards. Local warehouses ensure swift and reliable delivery, making premium wellness accessible to all.





CoreNutrition Introduces Three Leading Korean Health Brands to Hong Kong: Tailored Solutions for Women's Care, Weight Management, and Digestive Health

Three Pillars of Health: Focused Solutions for Modern Needs



1. She is_: A Women-Centric Health Brand







Core Features : L-Leucine-based muscle recovery formula designed for women, enriched with plant-based estrogen for hormonal balance. Key Product : Leucine Tablet Woman – 900 mg per serving for muscle repair and protein intake.

Innovation : Combines patented Satiereal® saffron extract with botanical ingredients for appetite control and mood enhancement. Key Product : Sharpcut Max (Saffron Formula Vegetarian Tablets) – boosts serotonin for better dietary habits.

Unique Blend : High-fiber formula with psyllium husk and prune extract to promote regularity and ease constipation. Key Product : Prune & Psyllium Ultra Fiber Capsules – 2mm microcapsules designed for maximum intestinal coverage.

Launching in Hong Kong marks the first step in CoreNutrition's vision for Asia. With plans to expand offerings and solutions, CoreNutrition aims to be a trusted partner in health for Hong Kong consumers.Visit CoreNutrition for more details.