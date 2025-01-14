Inventhelp Inventor Develops Decorative Attachment For A Robotic Vacuum (JMT-374)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and interesting way to alter the look of a robotic vacuum," said an inventor, from

Berwick, Pa., "so I invented the SWEET SWEEPS. My decorative design could correspond with a particular holiday, hobby, or interest. It also could brighten the room."

The patent-pending invention provides a decorative accessory for a robotic vacuum. In doing so, it would enliven the vacuum. As a result, it could provide added fun and entertainment. It also allows users to customize their robotic vacuum. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-374, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

