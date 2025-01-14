Illumynt, A CNE Direct Company, Announces The Promotion Of Jörg Herbarth To COO

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- illumynt, a CNE Direct company, is pleased to announce the of Jörg Herbarth to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Jörg joined illumynt in June 2022 and has held several executive roles within the organization. In his new role Jörg will be focusing on solidifying illumynt's position as the leader in IT Asset Disposition services for the AI and compute sector. He will also lead efforts to expand illumynt's global reverse solutions for OEMs.

With a customer-centric approach, Jörg will drive illumynt's strategic initiatives leveraging data and process automation, powered by AI, to maximize sustainability, security, and value for our clients.

We welcome Jörg's leadership as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional solutions to our partners and customers worldwide.

