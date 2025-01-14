Hopdox Successfully Completes Inaugural Erecording In Clark County, Nevada

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ALPINE, Utah, Jan. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Hopdox, the leading innovator in eRecording, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its first eRecording in Clark County, Nevada. This milestone marks the inauguration of Hopdox's services, enabling seamless and efficient document recording for the nation's title companies, banks, and attorneys.







“Clark County has been eRecording since 2007, when we first partnered with Paul Clifford, who was then with Simplifile,” said Debbie Conway, the Clark County Recorder.“It's exciting to see Paul return with his new company, Hopdox. We're honored to be the first county in the nation to record a document submitted through Hopdox. This milestone highlights Clark County's commitment to innovation and to working with trusted industry leaders.”

Paul Clifford, Founder of Hopdox, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's launch into one of the most dynamic counties in the nation.“We are honored to celebrate this historic moment with Clark County. Not only does Hopdox streamline the recording process, but we also introduced artificial intelligence-enabled workflows to reduce the time and effort required to index and submit documents for eRecording. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Clark County and working with counties nationwide.”

About Hopdox:

Hopdox, the leading innovator in eRecording, was founded in 2024 with the sole focus to provide the best eRecording technology to enhance the work lives of settlement agents and county employees nationwide. Hopdox believes that technology should provide the most efficient process possible to give everyone involved a little more time back in their lives to do what matters most to them. With Hopdox, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

