Maison Law Is Accepting Clients For Eaton Wildfire SCE Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law is accepting clients for a lawsuit against Southern California Edison (SCE). Southern California Edison (SCE) may be liable for sparking the Eaton Fire which burned over 14,000 acres, destroying 7,000+ structures.

The Eaton Fire has displaced families throughout Pasadena, leaving homeless and injured. As such, victims will need extensive support in rebuilding their property, addressing concerns, and supporting family members who lost loved ones in the fire.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials believe the Eaton Fire originated in the SCE service area. As SCE could be linked to the origins of the fire, SCE has been asked to preserve evidence of their actions (or inactions) that may have had a causal relationship to the eruption of the wildfire.

Some of the most common ways that power companies cause fires are:



Failing to properly maintain power lines and power infrastructure

Failing to trim trees and vegetation from around power lines and substations to mitigate fire risk

Failing to update and replace aging electrical equipment and infrastructure Failure to cut power during strong winds

Additionally, SCE filed Electric Safety Incident Reports related to the Eaton Fire and for the Hurst Fire. The reports contain preliminary information and are provided within two to four hours after a triggering event. More information will be gathered during an in-depth investigation.

Victims of the Eaton Wildfire can find more information on the Eaton Wildfire SCE Lawsuit at:

