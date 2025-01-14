Openforce Welcomes Jane Santini As New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Openforce Appoints Jane Santini as CFO to Drive Strategic Growth and Excellence.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Openforce , the leading provider of compliance software, tools, and insurance solutions for independent contractor vendor workforce management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Santini as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 14 years of financial leadership experience across enterprise software and B2B SaaS, Jane brings a wealth of expertise to the organization during a time of significant growth and innovation. Phillip Boice will continue in his role as Chief Accounting Officer and will work closely with Jane to manage the financial leadership of the Company."We are thrilled to have Jane join the Openforce team," said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. "Her extensive experience in navigating complex financial landscapes while fostering growth aligns perfectly with our vision. Jane's leadership will undoubtedly help us continue to protect and empower the independent contractor vendor model for our clients and help scale our business to the next level."Most recently, Jane served as VP of Finance at Forterra, where she led the finance and accounting team in a fast-paced venture capital startup environment. Prior to that, she worked at Daiwa Corporate Advisory, advising over a dozen enterprise software / B2B SaaS growth companies on sell-side transactions to private equity and strategic acquirers. Earlier in her career, as an engineer with Booz Allen Hamilton, Jane specialized in developing interoperable communications systems for first responders, including police, EMS, and firefighters.Jane holds a Bachelor's in Computer Science and a Master's in Telecommunications from the University of Maryland, as well as an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania."I am excited to join Openforce at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Santini. "The company's innovative approach to providing compliance software and risk solutions to contracting companies and independent contractor vendors is becoming a central focus for both regulators and contracting companies. I look forward to working with the team to achieve new milestones and shape the future of workforce management."For more information about Openforce and its leadership team, visit .About OpenforceOpenforce® is the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud-based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners . Learn more at .

