Starting Signal for USU Digital Consulting: Shaping the Future and Driving Digitalization Forward

Möglingen - January 14, 2025

The founding of USU Digital Consulting GmbH marks a new chapter in USU's corporate history. The spin-off of the consulting and service business from USU GmbH at the end of 2024 establishes a clear focus. This development represents a key milestone in advancing the mission of supporting companies and public institutions in their digital transformation.

Strategic Focus on Consulting Services

USU Digital Consulting GmbH serves as a full-service partner for digital transformation, providing a comprehensive range of services: Digital Experience: Optimizing the Customer Journey USU Digital Consulting enables organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences through corporate portals, websites, and customer service solutions tailored to B2B and B2C audiences, covering every touchpoint of the digital customer journey. Digital Process Automation: Efficiency Through Automation USU Digital Consulting facilitates the digitalization and automation of business processes, from in-depth analysis to seamless implementation. Whether using low-code platforms or customized Java development, solutions are delivered swiftly and flexibly to enhance process efficiency. Technology Services: Expertise for Innovative IT Solutions USU Digital Consulting delivers comprehensive expertise and services in key areas such as cloud transformation, software architecture, agile software development, and quality assurance. The portfolio encompasses the planning, development, and optimization of technological solutions, leveraging modern methodologies and certified expertise to address complex IT challenges effectively.

Extensive Expertise, Trusted Partnerships, Proven Experience

With more than 45 years of experience and a robust portfolio of reference projects, USU Digital Consulting GmbH provides expert support to public institutions and companies in implementing their digital strategies. With in-depth industry knowledge, cutting-edge technology expertise, and trusted partnerships, organizations are guided toward effective digital transformation.

In government, the focus lies on customized IT solutions that streamline processes, enhance citizen-centric services, and ensure a secure digital future for federal, state, and local governments. The work focuses on emphasizes end-to-end process digitalization, the introduction of modern business processes, and seamless, secure transitions to the cloud. German-speaking, security-certified consultants ensure the highest level of data protection and technological independence.

With market-leading platforms such as Liferay DXP for enterprise portals and Pega software for intelligent automation, USU creates optimized solutions that drive customer engagement and improve business efficiency. The strategic consulting and hands-on implementation approach ensures successful project delivery and tangible value for digital transformation.

“The creation of an independent unit allows us to sharpen our focus and expand our consulting portfolio more strategically. Together, we are shaping the future of digital transformation,” says Bernhard Oberschmidt, CEO of USU Digital Consulting GmbH.

USU Digital Consulting GmbH

USU Digital Consulting GmbH is your reliable full-service partner for driving digital transformation in companies and public institutions. With more than 45 years of experience and a product-neutral, value-driven consulting approach, we help you optimize customer service, modernize IT systems, and digitize administrative processes.

Our expertise focuses on key areas such as digital experience, digital process automation, low-code development, cloud transformation, and artificial intelligence. From strategic planning to ongoing operation of customized IT solutions, we provide comprehensive, future-proof support for your digital transformation journey.

USU Digital Consulting GmbH is proud to be a part of USU Software AG.

