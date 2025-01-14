LAGO Innovation Fund Facilitates $5.5 Million Investment In Hearth Display

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo courtesy: Hearth

Empowering Families with Household Management Platform

- Tim Gottfried, Co-founder and Managing Partner of LAGOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LAGO Innovation Fund (LAGO), a private credit fund supporting high-growth companies announced that it has led a $5.5 million of new capital as part of a much larger credit facility for Hearth, a women-led technology company that's bridging the physical and digital worlds with its comprehensive“family management system” for household management and productivity. The Hearth Display is a centralized touchscreen which functions as a one-stop household organization tool and was rated by Time magazine as a #1 family management tool.“It's always impressive to see the level of innovation and economic potential in the companies we work with and Hearth is listening to what consumers need by providing such an easy-to-use, efficient solution to help manage households everywhere,” notes Tim Gottfried, Co-founder and Managing Partner of LAGO.Hearth Displays are available for order at . They come in three frame color choices (light wood, white and black) and include a power cord and hardware for easy installation and custom mounting. There is also a family membership plan option which provides additional services including Hearth Helper AI assistant, weather widgets, customizable routines and more.“We're excited as our company is evolving, and grateful for LAGO in leading this round of funding which will help us to increase production and meet growing customer demand for the Hearth platform,” said Co-Founder Mei-Lin Ng.“We're thrilled to create digital tools that not only help families manage their households, activities and goals, but also maximize their time spent together.”About LAGOLAGO Innovation Fund, part of LAGO Asset Management, supports high-growth“disruptor” companies by delivering customized term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments to founders and investors. Through its experienced team with expertise in private credit, LAGO specializes in providing capital, typically from $5-$50MM to fuel the growth of emerging leaders in a wide range of sectors including XaaS, Mobility, AI, Climate Tech, Space Tech, Health + Wellness, Clean Beauty + Skincare and E-Commerce. The company acts as a partner to structure founder-friendly investments that provide incremental, longer-term investable capital to drive market penetration and ultimately the value of a business. To learn more, visit LAGO Innovation Fund and follow on LinkedIn.About HearthHearth is the first technology platform with tools for all stages of family life. We build products that automate the workflows of family management to encourage togetherness and make caregiving easier. The company's core product today, Hearth Display (+ platform and mobile app) replaces all analog tools that a family uses to manage their lives (like a whiteboard), combining beautiful seamless hardware and intuitive software. Hearth's OS streamlines schedules, creates personalized family insights, and supports AI-enabled assistance that make task management more manageable.

