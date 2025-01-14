Revolutionizing Reading Intervention: Mindplay Studio Launches

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MindPlay Reading Studio-a personalized intervention system that meets each student where they are. It integrates assessment, acquisition, application, and analysis across the five pillars of reading to accelerate students' reading success and make a lasting impact on both students and teachers.



TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindPlay Education announces the launch of MindPlay Reading Studio on January 21, 2025. Designed to accelerate the literacy growth of struggling readers in grades K-12, this innovative reading intervention program delivers a comprehensive, research-based approach that meets the diverse needs of today's students.

Too many programs are practice-based and over-gamified. But they don't TEACH.

Practice-focused reading programs often fall short of building foundational skills. While practice reinforces what students already know, it fails to address gaps or provide the explicit instruction needed for mastery. Without targeted teaching, students may struggle to connect skills, limiting their long-term progress. Mastery requires a balance of guided instruction and practice to foster deep, lasting reading proficiency.

With ESSA Level 2 certification, MindPlay leverages cutting-edge technology and the expertise of on-screen certified Speech Language Pathologists to deliver individualized instruction that teaches the five pillars of reading and essential grammar skills.

Early adopters have already shown remarkable gains, with students making significant progress in months, not years. Sean Hood of Lewisville ISD shared that they use MindPlay Reading Studio because, "Traditionally, secondary ELAR teachers have not had as strong a background in reading development, and MindPlay has allowed us to have positive impacts on students in need of reading support by providing reading intervention based on research-proven approaches ."

Consolidation of Instruction & Application

After merging with LightSail Education, known internationally for its expansive library and student Lexile® measures, MindPlay combined the strengths of both companies to create a truly unique learning system: A system that assesses, instructs, and adapts to deliver engaging intervention and robust reporting – all in ONE dashboard.

"Students today want a more personalized learning experience, but too often they're stuck in an endless cycle of practice," says MindPlay's CEO, Jeff Pendleton. "MindPlay Reading Studio uses assessment as a catalyst for accelerated learning and creates a space where the future of learning allows students and teachers to co-create the learning experience in the hope that there's a future where all students feel more connected to their educational journey."

This consolidation provides leaders with a single, results-driven tool, eliminating the inefficiency of multiple ineffective programs. By assessing individual needs, the program delivers tailored lessons that ensure measurable progress.

