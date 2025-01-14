Keys Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Developments, Prepares For Hard Launch, And Eyes Public Listing In 2025

The Keys® now includes groundbreaking new features designed to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction:



Keys Accounts : In partnership with Stripe Payments Company , service providers are now issued unique routing and account numbers through their Keys Financial Account. These accounts, with funds held at Fifth Third Bank, Member FDIC, enable seamless and secure financial transactions, providing a reliable and robust financial infrastructure tailored to the specific needs of their business.

Keys Invoicing Tools : Locksmiths can now easily create and send invoices directly from the platform, simplifying payment tracking and streamlining financial workflows.

Customer Integration : Service providers can add their existing customer lists to the Keys Platform, locking those customers into their service network as if it were their own custom platform.

Keys Visa® Spend Card : The Keys Visa Spend Card, powered by Stripe and issued by Celtic Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc., offers service providers instant access to their earnings. This versatile financial tool enables secure transactions, virtual and physical card creation, and ATM withdrawals, providing immediate liquidity and flexibility. Seamless Onboarding for Locksmiths : The platform now offers an intuitive onboarding process for locksmith service providers, including the ability to send invitation email links and text messages to employees for easy registration on the Keys App Platform. This feature underscores Keys Inc.'s dedication to making onboarding as efficient and user-friendly as possible.

Keys Inc. is proud to be entirely self-funded to date, a testament to the vision and determination of its CEO, Loay Jamal Alyousfi. Starting from the bottom, Alyousfi has invested everything he has into making his dream of creating a safer America and elevating the locksmith community a reality. Often considered unsung heroes, locksmiths play a vital role in daily safety and security, and Keys Inc. is dedicated to improving their lives and operations. With a $75 million capital raise and the REG A filing expected to finalize imminently, Keys Inc. is poised for exceptional growth and innovation.

Visionary Leadership

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Loay Jamal Alyousfi, Keys Inc. has spearheaded a transformative shift in the locksmith industry. Alyousfi's innovative approach and commitment to technological advancement have propelled locksmiths into the digital age, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for growth and efficiency. His leadership has positioned Keys Inc. as a catalyst for change, bridging the gap between traditional services and modern technology.

Going Public on Nasdaq

With the renewal of the KYS symbol on Nasdaq, Keys Inc. is poised to go public in 2025. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to transparency, growth, and delivering value to stakeholders. The public listing will enable Keys Inc. to scale its operations, expand its reach, and continue investing in groundbreaking solutions for the industry.

Join the Revolution

As Keys Inc. prepares for its hard launch, the company invites locksmiths, service providers, and the public to join the revolution. Together, we can unlock a future of seamless, efficient, and innovative service delivery.

About Keys Inc.

Keys Inc. is a leader in AI-powered innovation and fintech solutions, dedicated to transforming the locksmith industry with a comprehensive platform that empowers service providers to thrive in the modern age.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE Keys Inc.