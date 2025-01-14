Hedgeye Asset Management Enters Agreement With Griffin Asset Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Asset Management, LLC (HAM), a subsidiary of Hedgeye Risk Management, LLC, has entered into a portfolio consulting and licensing agreement with Griffin Asset Management (Griffin). Under this agreement, HAM will provide Griffin with the Hedgeye Asset Management Full Cycle Strategy-a long-only model portfolio leveraging ETFs and stocks. This strategy is designed to align with Hedgeye's published research and trade signals. The agreement reflects the evolving landscape, shaped by the rise of factor-based strategies, market-neutral hedge funds, and non-fundamental flows.

"The dominance of ETFs and systematic trading has intensified the impact of flows and macro events on financial markets," says HAM Chief Investment Officer John McNamara. "We believe Hedgeye's research provides us the resources needed to risk manage flows, fundamentals, and macro as we endeavor to preserve, protect, and compound hard-earned capital."

The Full Cycle Strategy employs a "Go Anywhere" approach, integrating Hedgeye's proprietary Quad Model, Price Signals, Risk RangeTM Signals, and Analyst Opinions into a rules-based risk management framework.

"We call our macro process, 'Full Cycle Investing,'" explains Hedgeye Founder & CEO, Keith McCullough . "Our research team diligently measures and maps critical economic data to help investors preserve and grow their capital throughout the cycle."

Hedgeye, based in Stamford, CT, is a leading independent research provider and financial media company. Hedgeye® and Risk RangeTM are trademarks of Hedgeye Risk Management, LLC. Their use has been licensed to Griffin Asset Management, LLC. Unauthorized commercial use is prohibited.

SOURCE HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED