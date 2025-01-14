The Home Depot Foundation Commits $1 Million To Support Wildfire Relief In Southern California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot Foundation is committing $1 million to support immediate humanitarian and disaster relief efforts as well as long-term recovery and future mitigation in Southern California communities impacted by recent wildfires.

With entire communities displaced or under evacuation orders in California, the Foundation's nonprofit partners have mobilized teams on the ground to support relief efforts, including:



World

Central

Kitchen

has

distributed thousands of meals to the public, first responders and emergency workers across more than a dozen distribution sites.

Operation Blessing

has distributed essential items including water, solar lanterns, hygiene kits and more, along with meals, to those impacted.

Convoy of Hope

is distributing

truckloads of essential supplies in the area, including food, water and hygiene items.

American Red Cross

has established shelter locations where displaced individuals and families are seeking safe refuge. Through shelters, the Red Cross is distributing meals and providing supplies such as cots, blankets and water. Additionally, hundreds of responders are on the ground supporting the relief effort. ToolBank Disaster Services is in position to provide support for both immediate and long-term recovery efforts.

In Los Angeles, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, Team Depot, is packing fire relief kits for Convoy of Hope and Operation Blessing to distribute in impacted areas. These kits include essentials such as safety goggles, cleaning supplies, trash bags and utility tools for those who need immediate support due to wildfire damage.

Over the past several days, stores in Southern California have donated water, masks and other essential supplies to nonprofit organizations to support people in need. To ensure customers have access to the products they need in-store, The Home Depot coordinated with our supplier partners and distribution centers to deploy dozens of truckloads of supplies to The Home Depot's stores in the area, which stand ready to support their communities now and as they rebuild.

"When disaster strikes, The Home Depot Foundation is here to help our communities," said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "We're working with our nonprofit partners to evaluate the immediate needs in impacted areas and get essential relief supplies into the community as quickly as possible."

The Homer Fund, The Home Depot's employee assistance fund, is providing immediate financial support to impacted associates in need of safe housing, food and clothing while displaced.

About The Home Depot Foundation



The Home Depot Foundation , a nonprofit supported by The Home Depot (NYSE: HD ), works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $550 million in veteran causes and improved more than 65,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program by 2028. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

Logo -

SOURCE The Home Depot Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED