Nosana Launches GPU Marketplace To Drive AI Innovation

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nosana is thrilled to announce the official launch of its GPU Marketplace, a groundbreaking that democratizes access to AI compute power. This innovative allows GPU owners to register as Hosts and empowers AI companies with affordable, scalable, and decentralized GPU resources for inference workloads.

Nosana's mainnet launch marks the culmination of a year-long beta testing phase with a closed group of testers, refining every aspect of this decentralized compute solution.

Solving AI's Biggest Challenges

As AI continues to transform industries worldwide, the demand for GPU power has reached unprecedented levels. Nosana's GPU Marketplace addresses this need with solutions that reduce costs, increase accessibility, and eliminate reliance on centralized providers. By tapping into consumer GPUs distributed globally, Nosana not only meets AI's growing compute demands but also ensures sustainable, equitable infrastructure for the future.

“ The launch of our GPU Marketplace is a crucial step in solving the compute challenges facing the AI industry, ” said Jesse Eisses , Co-Founder of Nosana .

“ It's not just about reducing compute costs by six times or offering more powerful hardware than what's available in the cloud. It's about empowering companies to stay in control. This is the future of AI infrastructure – distributed, efficient, and accessible. ”

Key highlights of Nosana's GPU Marketplace include:



Robust Quality Checks : All GPUs undergo detailed benchmarking before being deployed, ensuring high performance for AI inference tasks.

Dynamic Pricing : Nosana's pricing model offers AI companies some of the best rates in the industry while ensuring steady income for GPU Hosts.

Seamless Integration : Docker-ready infrastructure simplifies deployment, enabling companies to integrate their AI workflows quickly and efficiently. Transparent and Secure Network : Decentralized architecture guarantees security, transparency, and reliability for all transactions and workloads.

A Solution Tailored for AI Inference

Nosana focuses exclusively on AI inference, a critical phase in AI workflows where trained models generate predictions or outputs from new data. By optimizing for low latency and high throughput, Nosana delivers up to six times the cost-efficiency of traditional cloud providers.

A Growing Ecosystem of Partnerships

Nosana has already partnered with a diverse array of companies to bolster its network and demonstrate the versatility of its GPU Marketplace:



Matrix One : Utilizes Nosana's GPU marketplace to support AI-powered avatar creation.

PiKNiK : Provides enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure, including Nvidia A5000 setups, to enhance Nosana's GPU marketplace.

Sogni.AI : Leverages Nosana's GPU network for computationally intensive tasks like Stable Diffusion model processing.

Arbius : Uses Nosana's GPU marketplace for cost-effective validation of machine learning infrastructure.

Theoriq : Employs Nosana's GPU marketplace to test and optimize AI agents with advanced model setups.

Render Network : Integrated with Nosana in January following an approved proposal , enabling Render nodes to execute Nosana jobs and Nosana to post jobs on the Render Network.

OCADA : Uses Nosana's GPU marketplace to support their AI agents, reducing costs, improving performance, bypassing restrictions, and enabling greater operational flexibility.

Alpha Neural AI : Leverages Nosana's GPU grid to deploy, train, and host AI models. HDSP Research Group : Uses Nosana's GPU resources to accelerate AI and ML academic research.



These partnerships highlight Nosana's ability to handle diverse computational needs, from stable diffusion to AI agent testing and beyond.

Join the Future of AI Compute

With the Nosana GPU Marketplace, the barriers to high-performance AI compute are a thing of the past. Whether you are an AI innovator seeking cost-effective inference solutions or a GPU owner ready to earn from your hardware, Nosana offers the perfect platform for you.

For more information or to register as a GPU Host, visit . Companies interested in accessing GPU compute resources can get in touch with our team.

About Nosana

Nosana is a GPU marketplace built to make AI compute accessible and affordable for businesses and developers. Focused on AI inference, Nosana connects Hosts - data centers and hardware owners - with Clients who need scalable and cost-effective GPU compute for AI Inference workloads. By turning idle GPUs into valuable resources, Nosana helps reduce e-waste and lower operational costs while driving innovation. Learn more at

