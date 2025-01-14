(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Northwest Collision Center in St. Petersburg expands to 39,000 sq. ft., boosting service quality and specializing further in Tesla repairs!

- Gregory D., Owner of Northwest Collision Center

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Northwest Collision Center Expands Facility and Specializes in Tesla Repairs

Northwest Collision Center, a trusted name in auto body repair since 1959, is proud to announce the expansion of its facility from 17,000 to an impressive 39,000 square feet. This growth reflects the company's dedication to meeting the increasing demands of its customers and solidifying its position as a leader in Tesla-certified auto body repairs.

Doubling Space to Double Quality

The expansion provides Northwest Collision Center with additional capacity to handle a growing customer base and implement cutting-edge technology. The enlarged facility features state-of-the-art equipment designed specifically for Tesla vehicles, ensuring precise and efficient repairs that meet the highest industry standards for Tesla auto repair .

Tesla Specialization: A Commitment to Innovation

As a Tesla-certified repair shop, Northwest Collision Center has developed expertise in handling the unique needs of electric vehicles. From advanced frame repairs to digital color matching, their certified technicians are equipped to restore Tesla models to their original condition, guaranteeing safety and aesthetics.

“Our expanded facility delivers unmatched precision and efficiency, setting a new standard in exceptional auto body repairs, especially for Tesla owners!”

Author: Gregory D., Owner of Northwest Collision Center

Comprehensive Services for All Vehicles

In addition to specializing in Tesla repairs, Northwest Collision Center continues to provide a full range of services for all makes and models, including:

- Auto Painting & Restoration

- Frame Straightening

- Paintless Dent Repair

- 24-Hour Towing Services

- Lifetime Warranties on Repairs

What does this mean for our customers?

For customers, this expansion means an elevated experience with faster service times, enhanced precision, and access to cutting-edge technology for repairs. Tesla owners, in particular, can rest assured that their vehicles will receive specialized care from certified technicians who understand the unique needs of electric vehicles. With more space and advanced equipment, Northwest Collision Center is now better equipped than ever to handle a higher volume of repairs without compromising the exceptional quality customers have come to expect. This means greater convenience, reliability, and peace of mind for every customer.

Our Quality Promise:

At Northwest Collision Center, our quality promise is simple: to deliver exceptional auto body repairs that exceed customer expectations. From using state-of-the-art equipment to employing highly trained technicians, we ensure every repair is completed with precision, care, and attention to detail. Your safety, satisfaction, and trust are at the heart of everything we do, and we stand by our work with lifetime warranties to give you peace of mind.

About Northwest Collision Center

Located in St. Petersburg, Florida, Northwest Collision Center has been providing professional auto body repair services since 1959. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, they offer free pickup and delivery, guaranteed completion dates, and lifetime warranties on all work. With over 500 Google reviews and an average rating of 4.9 stars, Northwest Collision Center is the trusted choice for auto body repair in the area.

For more information or to schedule a service, visit their website or call 727-347-8945. You can also visit us on-site at 3301 Tyrone Blvd. N.St. Petersburg, FL 33710 .

Greg Descent

Northwest Collision Center

+1 727-347-8945

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.