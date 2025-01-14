Therap Adds Flexible Reporting Features To Individual Plan Module For Comprehensive Documentation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has introduced flexible reporting features to its Individual Plan module. These enhancements aim to support comprehensive documentation and improve the user experience for service providers engaged in Person-Centered planning.

The Individual Plan module is an essential module for planning and documenting individual supports. By enabling the recording of personal details, including Risks, Professional Services, Action Plans, and Discussion Records, it provides a robust framework for tracking and managing services. With the latest enhancements, the module now offers improved features to manage and customize reporting processes. A key focus of the improvements include expanded options for generating and sharing reports. These updates ensure that reports are not only easy to create but also tailored to meet organizational and professional requirements. The flexibility to adjust report layouts, such as generating documents in different orientations, further enhances the utility of the module, helping providers to present information in the most effective way for their audience.



Other enhancements include better integration of provider preferences and branding elements into generated documents. This ensures that reports maintain a consistent and professional appearance, reflecting the organization's identity while supporting clear communication. Improvements in exporting capabilities also make it easier for teams to review, share, and analyze critical data, reinforcing collaboration and accountability.



One of the additional updates is the ability to quickly locate and filter specific details within the module, allowing users to save time and work more efficiently when managing extensive

datasets.



The new reporting features in Therap's Individual Plan module reinforce its commitment to delivering user-friendly, efficient tools for Person-Centered care. These updates not only support comprehensive documentation but also empower providers to deliver higher-quality services tailored to individual needs.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

