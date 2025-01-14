New FLO Ultra Fast Charger Wins A 2024 GOOD DESIGN Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Recognitions like this highlight FLO's dedication to innovation, accessibility, and delivering the best charging experience for EV drivers," said Jeff Dion, FLO Vice President of Product. "The FLO Ultra charger features user friendly design in a modular package allowing for both

a smooth and reliable experience for drivers and hassle-free operation for station owners."

The Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design is the world's first and oldest and longest running design prize that honors design achievements in all its disciplines: from product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture, and interior architecture to user interface (UI), user experience (UX), and professional concept.

"From the thousands of designers and manufacturers who participated this year, the winners of GOOD DESIGN for 2024 have proved that they have created excellent products worthy of winning an award. The products won over the jury not only through their aesthetic, but also thanks to their incomparable functionality. With their designs, the award winners are setting the highest standards in their industry. I wish to congratulate them most sincerely on their continued success," said Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, Architecture and Design Critic and Chief Curator of Good Design.

From a short list of over 4,500 submissions, entries were judged on nine criteria, including degree of innovation, functionality, formal quality, ergonomics, durability, ecological compatibility, and symbolic and emotional content. The final jury selected products and graphics worthy of the GOOD DESIGN Award as a testament to the exceptional quality of the product design and the bold unwavering commitment of the designers and manufacturers behind them.

About the FLO Ultra EV Charging Station

The FLO Ultra EV charging station offers innovative features designed to enhance the charging experience for both drivers and site owners:



Versatile Charging Options : Designed to meet all drivers' needs and to accommodate charging from all angles, including parallel, pull-in, or on both sides, allowing for flexible parking options. The charger features the FLO EZLift motorized cable management system, promoting accessibility and reducing strain on the user.

High-Speed Charging : Each FLO Ultra station features two 160kW ports housed in a durable aluminum enclosure, enabling rapid charging in a compact design.

Rugged and Weather-Resistant : Built with recyclable aluminum, the enclosure is designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.

Always Connected : The FLO Ultra charger is integrated into the FLO network, providing 24/7 remote monitoring for swift diagnostics and proactive maintenance. Easy Maintenance for Site Owners : Designed for hassle-free servicing, with large front and back doors and modular components for efficient replacements.

The FLO Ultra charger is in production and is available to customers in Canada and the U.S.



FLO®, FLO EZLiftTM

and FLO UltraTM are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc.

About FLO



FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 2 million charging events thanks to over 120,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO

operates

its network across North America with facilities in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done rightTM" means to us, visit

flo .



