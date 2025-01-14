Inventhelp Inventor Develops Innovative Wireless Leash For Dogs (HOF-579)
Date
1/14/2025 1:16:32 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative wireless leash that would allow pet owners to safely walk their dog," said an inventor, from
Crosby, Texas, "so I invented the INVISALEASH. My design would allow pet owners to walk with their pets without being pulled, tripped, or tangled by a traditional leash."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved leash system for walking pets. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle associated with traditional leashes. As a result, it prevents a pet from darting off or getting tangled around objects. It also increases convenience and safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners.
The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-579, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14012025003732001241ID1109089792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.