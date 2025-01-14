Inventhelp Inventor Develops Innovative Wireless Leash For Dogs (HOF-579)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative wireless leash that would allow pet owners to safely walk their dog," said an inventor, from

Crosby, Texas, "so I invented the INVISALEASH. My design would allow pet owners to walk with their pets without being pulled, tripped, or tangled by a traditional leash."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved leash system for walking pets. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle associated with traditional leashes. As a result, it prevents a pet from darting off or getting tangled around objects. It also increases convenience and safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners.

