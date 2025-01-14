Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Diagnostic Tool For Ophthalmologists (DCD-406)
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My child has special needs. I thought there could be an accessory to help those with special needs who experience difficulty and/or discomfort during traditional optical exams and vision screenings," said an inventor, from
Lorton, Va., "so I invented the VICTORYIAS. My design would provide a sense of calm, and it would help optical professionals better treat patients with special needs."
The patent-pending invention provides a new diagnostic tool for eyecare professionals. In doing so, it would provide enhanced treatment of patients with special needs. As a result, it offers a sense of calm while decreasing stress. It also ensures patients with special needs receive a thorough examination. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for eyecare professionals.
The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-406, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
