Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Diagnostic Tool For Ophthalmologists (DCD-406)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My child has special needs. I thought there could be an accessory to help those with special needs who experience difficulty and/or discomfort during traditional optical exams and vision screenings," said an inventor, from

Lorton, Va., "so I invented the VICTORYIAS. My design would provide a sense of calm, and it would help optical professionals better treat patients with special needs."

The patent-pending invention provides a new diagnostic tool for eyecare professionals. In doing so, it would provide enhanced treatment of patients with special needs. As a result, it offers a sense of calm while decreasing stress. It also ensures patients with special needs receive a thorough examination. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for eyecare professionals.

