Americans View Tech Sector And A.I. As Major Economic Drivers And Support The Industry Working With The Incoming Trump Administration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nearly four in five (79%) U.S. adults say tech has a positive economic impact and 57% expect the to be a major economic driver over the next five years. For comparison, approximately just one in three Americans think the (35%) and auto (32%) industries will play a major role in the U.S. economy.

However, while a majority of Americans (55%) want the leaders of companies to speak up on issues affecting industry and society, sixty percent say these leaders mostly get it wrong when they speak up. Respondents indicated that they want tech leaders to focus more on workplace and governance issues and less on divisive social and political themes.

Workplace and economic issues appear to be the safest topics for tech leaders to take a stance on. While a strong majority say tech CEOs should speak up on issues such as paid family leave (68%), minimum wage (66%) or the environment (65%), significantly fewer believe they should take a public stance on social and political issues such as transgender rights (38%), abortion (39%) or elections (41%).

"For three decades the technology sector has defined the 'new economy' and modern opportunities, in the process building a very strong reputation," said Dritan Nesho, CEO of technology research firm HarrisX. "As it now embarks to once again reshape the global labor and economic landscape via A.I., Web3, and other novelties, the way tech CEOs navigate and address the impact of their innovations, and the regulations that will surely follow, will determine how the industry is perceived and treated for decades to come."

The heads of Stagwell's Risk and Reputation practice added their analysis on the data during a roundtable at CES.

Zac Moffatt, the CEO of Targeted Victory and the Republican co-Chair noted that "the landscape of public discourse has shifted with the 2024 presidential election, and companies need to quickly rewrite the playbook of how to engage with both the public and government over the next several years."

Nevertheless, public sensitivities on several key themes such as the environment, human rights, income inequality, and DE&I remain strong, added Doug Thornell, CEO of SKDK, and the Democratic co-Chair, "The risk of dismissing these themes is high. The years ahead require both balance and courage."

The Stagwell/HarrisX poll, which was conducted online January 3-6, 2024 with 1,498 registered voters, also shows that 67% of voters want tech companies to work with the incoming Trump administration. Nearly as many (58%) also believe the Trump presidency will provide a boost for the technology industry. Just 27% think tech companies will be worse off under President-elect Donald Trump.

The study also shows that as the tech industry and financial investors are doubling down on AI, Americans are less certain about its economic impact. While 60% think AI will replace more jobs than create new ones, just 30% of Americans believe AI will decrease their personal earnings in the future.

The public uncertainty towards AI is also reflected by the fact that voters are evenly divided on the approach they think the U.S. government should take in regulating the new technology. Fifty-three percent say the government should first monitor the development and implementation of AI versus 47% who say it's better to start regulating AI right away.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted online within the United States January 3-6, 2025 among 1,498 registered voters in the United States by HarrisX. The sampling margin of error of this poll is +/-2.5 percentage points. The results reflect a nationally representative sample of registered voters. The survey sample was weighted for age, gender, region, race/ethnicity, income, and region where necessary to align it with the actual proportions in the population.

