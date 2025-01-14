Publicis Groupe Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

January 14, 2025 – Paris – Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2024:



46,250 shares €14,605,537

Over the second half of 2024, the following transactions were negotiated:



on buy side, 703,276 shares for €69,391,259 € (5,043 transactions). on sell side, 707,863 shares for €70,279,991 € (5,643 transactions).

As a reminder:



On the last half year statement on June 30, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





40,704 shares

€14,498,569



Over the first half of 2024, the following transactions were negotiated:





on buy side, 491,581 shares for €46,788,018 (3,493 transactions)

on sell side, 460,323 shares for €43,798,926 (3,840 transactions).



On September 12, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:





95,500 shares

€10,076,020

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.



About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 103,000 professionals.

