Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Safety Accessory For Motorists (DAL-561)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep a tired motorist from falling asleep while driving," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the ALERT PLUS. My design would prevent the user from dozing off while traveling, and it would help prevent accidents."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent a motorist from falling asleep while driving. In doing so, it increases safety. It also helps prevent accidents, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for drivers, vacationers, truckers, bus drivers, airplane pilots, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-561, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

