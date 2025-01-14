Blueshift Recognized As Industry Leader By G2 For Winter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company also rated highly in Gartner Peer Insights for its Cross-channel engagement platform

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco, CA – January 14, 2025 – Blueshift, the leading Intelligent Customer Engagement (ICE) platform, today announced its recognition as a leader in the Winter 2024 G2 Grid® Report for Marketing Automation. Additionally, Blueshift has achieved an impressive 4.6 out of 5.0-star rating in Gartner's Peer Insights for the Customer Data category. These accolades reflect Blueshift's continued commitment to empowering marketers with a patented AI-driven platform for personalized, real-time customer engagement.

“Being recognized by both G2 and Gartner Peer Insights validates our mission to unlock every brand's potential to engage customers on a 1:1 level by turning data and intelligence into effortless, actionable insights across every channel,” said Vijay Chittoor, CEO of Blueshift.“These achievements underscore our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers and maintaining our position as a leader in the industry.”

Recognition Highlights



G2 Fall 2024 Leader: Based on more than 275 verified user reviews, Blueshift earned top marks for customer satisfaction, product usability, and feature breadth. Customers praised the platform's ability to unify customer data and enable seamless cross-channel engagement.

Gartner Peer Insights Ratings:



Customer Data Platform: Similarly rated 4.6 stars, users highlighted the platform's comprehensive data unification and predictive analytics capabilities. Multi-Channel Marketing Hubs: With a 4.3-star rating, Blueshift received high praise for its ease of use, powerful AI features, and scalability.

Customer Success Stories

“Since implementing orchestrated messaging through Blueshift, we have seen a positive impact to both our bottom line and growth projections. The entire Blueshift team is dedicated to making sure that both during and post-implementation, our system is running smooth and is optimally set up to meet our goals,” said Nicholas C. , Sr Marketing Product Manager, and Blueshift customer.

“Customer support and technical expertise are A++++. We are presented with many business challenges and the Blueshift team is always willing to jump in and help us solve complex problems while leveraging their platform,” said Benjamin E., Director of CRM and Rewards and Blueshift customer.

About Blueshift

Blueshift, headquartered in San Francisco, enables brands to automate and personalize engagement across every marketing channel. Our Intelligent Customer Engagement platform leverages patented AI technology to unify, analyze, and activate comprehensive customer data across all channels and applications. With an integrated customer data platform and cross-channel marketing hub, Blueshift equips brands with everything needed to deliver seamless, real-time 1:1 experiences throughout the entire customer journey.

Blueshift has been featured in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CDPs, and named a Leader in GigaOm's Radar for CDPs. It has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM from 2020 to 2023 as one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies. Discover more at blueshift.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is a robust enterprise IT review platform offering verified feedback and ratings from professionals experienced with software and IT solutions. Gartner Peer Insights helps organizations make informed technology purchase decisions.

