(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (“Pacira” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PCRX). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants created the false impression that Pacira had sufficient patent protections on Exparel, and as such, the ability to expand the marketing, production, and sales of Exparel. The lawsuit alleges that Pacira knew that the '495 patent was not as protective as Defendants publicly touted.

If you bought shares of Pacira between August 2, 2023 and August 8, 2024 , and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 14, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

...