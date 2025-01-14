Peabody General Contractors And Horsepower Site Services Rebrand As HEI Civil

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEI Civil Strengthens National Presence with Rebranding of Former Subsidiaries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and AUSTIN, TEXAS, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a leading heavy civil company, is pleased to announce the official rebranding of Peabody General Contractors and Horsepower Site Services to HEI Civil. Peabody General Contractors was acquired by HEI Civil in 2018, and Horsepower Site Services joined the company in 2019. This rebranding solidifies HEI Civil's position as a national leader in the by uniting these entities under a single, strong brand.

"This rebranding marks a significant milestone in our journey to become the nation's premier heavy civil contractor," said Leo Denslow, CEO of HEI Civil. "By operating under a single, powerful brand, we can leverage our collective expertise and resources to deliver greater efficiency and value to our clients nationwide. We are excited about the future and the opportunities for our workforce as we continue to grow and expand our services while upholding our core values of GRIT and focusing on our critical success factors of safety, people, quality, client service, care of equipment and production.”

This strategic alignment will enhance HEI Civil's ability to serve clients better by strengthening the brand, expanding reach, and increasing operational efficiency. By unifying operations under the HEI Civil name, the enterprise will invest in new technologies and strengthen the company's workforce competencies to expand service offerings in the future.

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a privately owned, heavy civil construction general contractor headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado. The company currently operates in Colorado, Texas and North Carolina. The enterprise's current portfolio includes daily work on over 70 projects, over 800 team members and 500 pieces of equipment. For detailed information, visit .

