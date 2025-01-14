Transparency Declaration Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on January 10, 2025.

On November 12, 2024, BPCE SA, Natixis SA, Natixis Managers, NIM Participations 3 and DNCA Finance detained 2,491,966 Ontex securities or voting rights, representing 3.03% of voting securities, and thereby crossed upward the threshold of 3%.

Notification details

Reason for the notification:







Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Upward crossing of the lowest threshold



Notification by: A person that notifies alone Persons subject to the notification requirement:







BPCE SA and Natixis SA, both based at 7 Promenade Germaine Sablon, 75013 Paris, France



Natixis Investment Managers and NIM Participations 3, both based at 59 Avenue Pierre Mendes France, 75013 Paris, France DNCA Finance, based at 19 Place Vendôme, 75001 Paris, France