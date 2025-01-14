HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS' LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

In accordance with the provisions of the French Markets Authority's decision

n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts

for shares as an accepted practice

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:



18,164 shares; and 1,689,362.72 euros in cash.

During the period from 18 July 2024 to 31 December 2024, the following transactions were executed:



On the buy side, 276,135 shares for 5,428,851.53 euros (2,022 transactions); and On the sell side, 257,971 shares for 5,099,797.38 euros (1,697 transactions).

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:



0 share; and 2,000,000 euros in cash.

