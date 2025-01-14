Half-Yearly Report On Exosens' Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux
Date
1/14/2025 12:01:14 PM
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 14 JANUARY 2025
HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS' LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX
In accordance with the provisions of the French financial Markets Authority's decision
n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts
for shares as an accepted market practice
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:
18,164 shares; and 1,689,362.72 euros in cash.
During the period from 18 July 2024 to 31 December 2024, the following transactions were executed:
On the buy side, 276,135 shares for 5,428,851.53 euros (2,022 transactions); and On the sell side, 257,971 shares for 5,099,797.38 euros (1,697 transactions).
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:
0 share; and 2,000,000 euros in cash.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Laurent Sfaxi – ...
Media
Brunswick – ...
|
| Buy Side
| Sell Side
|
| Number of executions
| Number of shares
| Traded volume in EUR
| Number of executions
| Number of shares
| Traded volume in EUR
| Total
| 2,022
| 276,135
| 5,428,851.53
| 1,697
| 257,971
| 5,099,797.38
| 07/18/2024
| 19
| 1,446
| 31,363.74
| -
| -
| -
| 07/19/2024
| 30
| 3,000
| 65,070.00
| -
| -
| -
| 07/22/2024
| 8
| 1,500
| 32,370.00
| 2
| 464
| 10,078.08
| 07/23/2024
| 27
| 5,000
| 108,150.00
| 28
| 2,376
| 51,773.04
| 07/24/2024
| 1
| 500
| 11,000.00
| 24
| 2,660
| 58,653.00
| 07/25/2024
| 19
| 3,500
| 76,265.00
| -
| -
| -
| 07/26/2024
| 2
| 500
| 10,900.00
| 6
| 500
| 10,935.00
| 07/29/2024
| 55
| 5,000
| 106,250.00
| 1
| 64
| 1,388.80
| 07/30/2024
| 13
| 1,439
| 29,931.20
| 1
| 1
| 20.94
| 07/31/2024
| 3
| 476
| 9,900.80
| 7
| 753
| 15,790.41
| 08/01/2024
| 27
| 4,266
| 87,197.04
| -
| -
| -
| 08/02/2024
| 9
| 1,820
| 36,491.00
| -
| -
| -
| 08/05/2024
| 13
| 2,000
| 39,620.00
| 5
| 1,048
| 21,169.60
| 08/06/2024
| 8
| 1,500
| 29,700.00
| 25
| 4,702
| 95,685.70
| 08/07/2024
| 5
| 1,500
| 29,850.00
| 2
| 500
| 10,100.00
| 08/08/2024
| 12
| 2,511
| 49,994.01
| 7
| 2,000
| 40,420.00
| 08/09/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 1
| 30
| 600.00
| 08/12/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 4
| 1,014
| 20,340.84
| 08/13/2024
| 41
| 3,989
| 77,187.15
| -
| -
| -
| 08/14/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 9
| 1,500
| 29,250.00
| 08/15/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 1
| 500
| 9,850.00
| 08/16/2024
| 17
| 1,801
| 35,209.55
| 1
| 1
| 19.65
| 08/19/2024
| 4
| 300
| 5,790.00
| -
| -
| -
| 08/20/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 3
| 500
| 9,650.00
| 08/21/2024
| 7
| 448
| 8,628.48
| -
| -
| -
| 08/22/2024
| 9
| 800
| 15,488.00
| 4
| 153
| 2,983.50
| 08/23/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 5
| 1,247
| 24,453.67
| 08/26/2024
| 35
| 3,929
| 77,519.17
| 37
| 2,771
| 55,447.71
| 08/27/2024
| 31
| 2,700
| 52,758.00
| 22
| 2,686
| 52,726.18
| 08/28/2024
| 8
| 300
| 5,880.00
| 53
| 4,214
| 83,437.20
| 08/29/2024
| 12
| 904
| 18,134.24
| 16
| 2,528
| 50,812.80
| 08/30/2024
| 4
| 301
| 6,050.10
| 23
| 2,101
| 42,356.16
| 09/02/2024
| 94
| 5,696
| 113,122.56
| 24
| 1,866
| 37,917.12
| 09/03/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 40
| 5,391
| 109,437.30
| 09/04/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 22
| 3,300
| 68,970.00
| 09/05/2024
| 36
| 5,400
| 109,512.00
| 4
| 300
| 6,090.00
| 09/06/2024
| 1
| 300
| 5,940.00
| 2
| 600
| 12,060.00
| 09/09/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 44
| 6,000
| 125,640.00
| 09/10/2024
| 18
| 1,500
| 31,200.00
| 5
| 800
| 17,096.00
| 09/11/2024
| 28
| 3,300
| 68,277.00
| 22
| 1,514
| 32,066.52
| 09/12/2024
| 14
| 2,100
| 43,029.00
| 1
| 15
| 312.00
| 09/13/2024
| 17
| 3,600
| 73,584.00
| 18
| 3,485
| 72,662.25
| 09/16/2024
| 46
| 4,800
| 96,720.00
| 14
| 1,243
| 25,382.06
| 09/17/2024
| 7
| 1,200
| 23,784.00
| -
| -
| -
| 09/18/2024
| 21
| 2,700
| 52,623.00
| -
| -
| -
| 09/19/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 23
| 2,200
| 43,560.00
| 09/20/2024
| 14
| 2,100
| 41,286.00
| -
| -
| -
| 09/23/2024
| 20
| 1,500
| 29,385.00
| 25
| 2,000
| 39,900.00
| 09/24/2024
| 1
| 300
| 5,952.00
| 16
| 1,800
| 36,162.00
| 09/25/2024
| 43
| 4,051
| 80,128.78
| 2
| 200
| 4,040.00
| 09/26/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 18
| 1,600
| 31,888.00
| 09/27/2024
| 7
| 1,200
| 23,976.00
| 37
| 3,557
| 72,705.08
| 09/30/2024
| 25
| 2,400
| 48,480.00
| 20
| 1,400
| 28,434.00
| 10/01/2024
| 40
| 3,083
| 61,505.85
| -
| -
| -
| 10/02/2024
| 33
| 4,266
| 82,461.78
| 8
| 1,200
| 23,376.00
| 10/03/2024
| 42
| 6,800
| 130,356.00
| 28
| 2,800
| 55,216.00
| 10/04/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 30
| 7,200
| 140,112.00
| 10/07/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 41
| 7,500
| 151,200.00
| 10/08/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 32
| 5,000
| 105,200.00
| 10/09/2024
| 21
| 2,500
| 52,750.00
| 25
| 4,095
| 87,428.25
| 10/10/2024
| 25
| 2,922
| 62,092.50
| 7
| 1,905
| 40,938.45
| 10/11/2024
| 23
| 3,278
| 69,264.14
| 6
| 633
| 13,546.20
| 10/14/2024
| 20
| 2,000
| 41,880.00
| 13
| 1,000
| 21,180.00
| 10/15/2024
| 5
| 1,100
| 23,100.00
| 6
| 500
| 10,650.00
| 10/16/2024
| 17
| 3,000
| 62,430.00
| 11
| 1,076
| 22,757.40
| 10/17/2024
| 7
| 400
| 8,364.00
| 6
| 924
| 19,496.40
| 10/18/2024
| 1
| 500
| 10,470.00
| 7
| 1,000
| 21,150.00
| 10/21/2024
| 2
| 628
| 13,181.72
| -
| -
| -
| 10/22/2024
| 2
| 500
| 10,500.00
| 46
| 5,967
| 128,290.50
| 10/23/2024
| 37
| 5,500
| 117,315.00
| -
| -
| -
| 10/24/2024
| 57
| 5,628
| 117,287.52
| -
| -
| -
| 10/25/2024
| 42
| 6,372
| 128,841.84
| -
| -
| -
| 10/28/2024
| 5
| 1,543
| 30,073.07
| 13
| 6,500
| 132,600.00
| 10/29/2024
| 4
| 1,000
| 19,790.00
| 4
| 500
| 10,000.00
| 10/30/2024
| 19
| 2,924
| 57,076.48
| 14
| 1,041
| 20,382.78
| 10/31/2024
| 10
| 1,587
| 30,867.15
| 2
| 1,000
| 19,580.00
| 11/01/2024
| 37
| 4,946
| 94,814.82
| 5
| 1,000
| 19,190.00
| 11/04/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 11
| 2,397
| 46,262.10
| 11/05/2024
| 14
| 1,501
| 29,194.45
| 17
| 3,043
| 59,460.22
| 11/06/2024
| 28
| 4,100
| 79,335.00
| 26
| 4,036
| 78,540.56
| 11/07/2024
| 31
| 4,000
| 77,480.00
| 38
| 6,947
| 138,662.12
| 11/08/2024
| 2
| 1,000
| 19,870.00
| 17
| 4,000
| 80,920.00
| 11/11/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 24
| 4,500
| 92,070.00
| 11/12/2024
| 12
| 1,037
| 21,175.54
| 19
| 2,505
| 52,104.00
| 11/13/2024
| 16
| 1,998
| 40,739.22
| 15
| 2,034
| 41,859.72
| 11/14/2024
| 13
| 2,000
| 41,140.00
| 24
| 2,967
| 61,357.56
| 11/15/2024
| 22
| 4,465
| 90,460.90
| 14
| 1,789
| 36,692.39
| 11/18/2024
| 7
| 1,150
| 23,414.00
| 43
| 6,711
| 138,179.49
| 11/19/2024
| 9
| 1,850
| 37,647.50
| -
| -
| -
| 11/20/2024
| 44
| 6,500
| 130,910.00
| 13
| 1,869
| 38,464.02
| 11/21/2024
| 10
| 1,500
| 28,725.00
| 9
| 1,500
| 29,115.00
| 11/22/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 21
| 4,500
| 91,620.00
| 11/25/2024
| 42
| 6,500
| 129,935.00
| -
| -
| -
| 11/26/2024
| 39
| 8,000
| 151,920.00
| 2
| 500
| 9,650.00
| 11/27/2024
| 4
| 1,364
| 25,370.40
| 14
| 3,000
| 57,240.00
| 11/28/2024
| 45
| 7,636
| 144,091.32
| 6
| 1,735
| 33,520.20
| 11/29/2024
| 26
| 5,000
| 91,350.00
| 1
| 231
| 4,273.50
| 12/02/2024
| 63
| 8,500
| 150,875.00
| -
| -
| -
| 12/03/2024
| 2
| 448
| 7,813.12
| 34
| 5,500
| 98,890.00
| 12/04/2024
| 15
| 2,000
| 35,920.00
| 6
| 1,500
| 27,225.00
| 12/05/2024
| 15
| 1,500
| 26,700.00
| 22
| 4,000
| 72,960.00
| 12/06/2024
| 12
| 3,000
| 54,300.00
| 42
| 5,413
| 99,653.33
| 12/09/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 53
| 8,856
| 166,847.04
| 12/10/2024
| 18
| 2,500
| 46,100.00
| -
| -
| -
| 12/11/2024
| 42
| 6,000
| 108,480.00
| 2
| 93
| 1,683.30
| 12/12/2024
| 11
| 1,500
| 26,850.00
| 20
| 2,455
| 44,705.55
| 12/13/2024
| 14
| 3,000
| 52,860.00
| 1
| 6
| 108.00
| 12/16/2024
| 22
| 4,168
| 72,689.92
| 20
| 3,059
| 53,746.63
| 12/17/2024
| 25
| 3,332
| 57,943.48
| 6
| 597
| 10,429.59
| 12/18/2024
| 26
| 4,223
| 71,917.69
| 16
| 2,501
| 42,767.10
| 12/19/2024
| -
| -
| -
| 89
| 19,145
| 345,567.25
| 12/20/2024
| 11
| 2,745
| 51,304.05
| 25
| 5,500
| 103,785.00
| 12/23/2024
| 57
| 8,901
| 169,742.07
| 27
| 7,500
| 144,675.00
| 12/24/2024
| 17
| 3,014
| 56,874.18
| 21
| 4,609
| 87,755.36
| 12/27/2024
| 11
| 2,632
| 50,876.56
| 47
| 7,048
| 136,519.76
| 12/30/2024
| 21
| 4,000
| 77,080.00
| 7
| 1,000
| 19,380.00
| 12/31/2024
| 16
| 1,017
| 19,648.44
| 17
| 2,500
| 48,550.00
