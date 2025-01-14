Methodhub Strengthens Its Board Of Directors Inducts Chairman And Independent Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Services Company

MethodHub Mohali Center

MethodHub India Headquarters

MethodHub Chennai Center

MethodHub Hyderabad Center

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bangalore, India-based software and services provider, MethodHub Software Ltd, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jayaramakrishnan as Chairman and independent director and Ms. Mini Nair as independent director.Mr. Jayaramakrishnan ( or JRK as he is more well-known), an alumnus of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, is one of the doyens of the IT Services industry with a long and illustrious innings with TCS. He has held multiple nationally visible positions. like Advisor to the joint venture companies of TCS with Governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh , Chairman – Convener for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Task Force on Industry – Institute – Interaction from 2004 to 2009, Chairman of Computer Society of India, Chennai Chapter – 2008, Member of the IT Task Force of the Government of Gujarat and e-Governance Standards Committee of Government of Tamil Nadu, Convenor for the ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu (A Consortium of Govt. of India, Govt. of Tamil Nadu & CII). He was part of the Proposal Approval Committee of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) of the Government of India between 2016-2024. More recently, he has been nominated as independent director, in Swan Energy Ltd, a leading Energy provider and a publicly listed company.“Mr. Jayaramakrishnan brings the stature, independence and experience of over 30 years in the IT industry, having been part of the India IT scene from its near infancy. He has witnessed, and in some cases, presided over many of the phases and cycles of the Indian IT industry, specifically from an offshore services point of view. In addition, he has also been the India business unit head. He adds perspective, experience, and gravitas to the MethodHub board as Chairman and it would be great to work closely and take inputs from such a seasoned veteran. It will also help us in adhering to highest standards of corporate governance required for a capital market entry” said Aho Bilam Managing Director/CEO of MethodHub.Ms. Mini Nair is an experienced social/community event organizer and, earlier, an entrepreneur herself, in hospitality and retail sectors. Currently a Commercial officer and Social Secretary to the Consul General in Atlanta, Mini has close to 20 years of Media experience, starting as a media personality in India and then for over 10 years in India-focused TV channels in the US. She has done extensive hosting, news reporting and program direction over the years.“ Mini Nair is one of the most affable, yet independent and successful media personalities you can meet in your professional journey. She has handled multiple tricky distress situations in her consulate assignments, organized many community events and brings a very unique perspective to our board” said Karthik Leelasankar, VP Business Operations, MethodHub.About MethodHub Software Ltd, India:MethodHub India, head-quartered in Bangalore is a public limited company which focuses in software and technology services for the global market. With specialization in Cloud, Data/AI, ERP and Cyber Security, MethodHub brings nimbleness, mature and compliant processes, strong presales, sales and delivery capability to its customers and prospects worldwide.With over 400 professionals in India and 300 with its subsidiaries and affiliates in US, Canada and Thailand, ISO-9001 & 27001 - certified MethodHub has initiated the process of getting listed in the Indian capital market. MethodHub has strong partnerships in Data, Cloud, AI and Cyber Security to be a compelling partner for Medium to large enterprises in India and elsewhere.

KARTHIK LEELASANKAR

METHODHUB SOFTWARE LIMITED

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.