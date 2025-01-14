Judge Michelle Slaughter Joins Johnson & Associates As Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris JohnsonLEAGUE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Johnson & Associates , a law firm in League City, is pleased to announce that Judge Michelle Slaughter , a former Texas trial and high-court appellate judge with over two decades of experience, has joined the firm as a partner. Judge Slaughter brings a depth of expertise in civil/business litigation and appellate law, further enhancing the firm's ability to deliver superior legal representation to businesses and individuals across Texas.Her experience and exceptional reputation among trial and appellate judges, as well as elected leaders across Texas, plus her commitment to legal excellence make her the counsel of choice for clients facing complex litigation or appellate challenges.“Michelle's credentials and track records are impeccable. She has that once-in-a-lifetime combination of judicial and private practice experience that strengthens our work and brings results for our clients to the next level,” Chris Johnson , Founding Partner of Johnson & Associates said.With a career spanning over 20 years, Judge Slaughter has established herself as a brilliant strategist and formidable litigator. Before her tenure as a judge, she represented Fortune 500 companies in complex commercial litigation, labor and employment law, and trade secret disputes at two international law firms. She also founded and managed her own successful law practice, achieving remarkable outcomes in energy litigation, real estate disputes, and appellate matters.Her judicial career began in 2012 when she was elected to the 405th District Court of Galveston County. During her six-year tenure, she presided over thousands of cases, transforming her court into the most efficient in the county. In 2018, she was elected statewide to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, earning the second highest number of votes in the nation for a contested race for the November 2018 general election and establishing her reputation as a trusted legal leader.In her judicial capacity, Judge Slaughter authored more than 100 opinions, many of which have become binding precedent for courts across Texas. Her expertise in statutory interpretation, constitutional law, and complex procedural issues has earned her widespread respect among attorneys, judges, and elected officials.A graduate of the University of Houston and the University of Houston Law Center, where she excelled academically and in extracurricular legal competitions, Judge Slaughter is a certified mediator and a passionate advocate for community service. She serves as an adjunct professor at Baylor Law School and is actively involved in and sponsors several charitable organizations, including Adria Women's Health and the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo.Beyond the courtroom, Judge Slaughter has a background in the entertainment industry, where she worked as a producer and assistant director trainee and even served as Sandra Bullock's photo double in Hope Floats. She resides in League City, Texas, with her husband, Ed Walsh, a NASA engineer, and their two teenage daughters.“I am thrilled to join Johnson & Associates - a firm with a strong commitment to client advocacy and success. I look forward to collaborating with my new team to deliver the best results for our clients," Judge Slaughter said.Johnson & Associates is a leading Texas-based law firm specializing in business, commercial, real estate and construction law, as well as civil and probate litigation. The firm is committed to providing innovative and effective legal solutions, tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.For more information, please visit .

