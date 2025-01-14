Syndio Introduces Pay Gap Reporting Hub To Help Organizations Understand Rising Global Compliance Demands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Regulations are set to double by 2027. Comprehensive, free resource helps enterprises make sense of growing pay reporting requirements.

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio , the leader in pay equity, reporting, and transparency solutions, unveiled its Pay Gap Reporting Hub today, arming global organizations with a set of comprehensive guides to efficiently understand pay gap reporting requirements across 43 countries and 48 associated jurisdictions. The hub maps the regulatory landscape across six continents, offering organizations detailed guidance and best practices to comply with an increasingly complex web of requirements. Publishing of the hub comes at a crucial time, as organizations face a transformative wave of new pay reporting and transparency regulations, including the EU Pay Transparency Directive, with the first pay gap reports due in 2027 based on 2026 compensation data.

"Let's face it: pay gap reporting has become a global maze, and organizations need a reliable guide to find their way through," said Christine Hendrickson, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Syndio. Syndio's Pay Gap Reporting Hub delivers exactly that-comprehensive, actionable insights that make compliance manageable. As someone who has navigated the intricacies of pay equity and reporting firsthand, I can confidently say this resource would have saved countless hours and headaches. For organizations grappling with dozens of deadlines and diverging requirements, this isn't just helpful-it's essential."

Syndio's Pay Gap Reporting Hub is a free, one-stop resource for multinational organizations to wrap their brains around the increasingly complex, global reporting landscape. It features:



A centralized, comprehensive view of pay gap reporting requirements, qualifying thresholds, and deadlines across the globe

Timely updates as requirements change across countries and jurisdictions Insight into how the EU Pay Transparency Directive will change reporting requirements

Organizations can now easily understand global pay gap reporting requirements and the impact on their organization using the Pay Gap Reporting Hub. For leaders managing multiple reporting obligations, Syndio's Global Pay Reports

solution centralizes all of your required reporting-eliminating the burden of manual preparation that often leads to missed deadlines or overlooked reporting obligations. Together, the hub and Global Pay Reports empower organizations to build a modern, scalable, and sustainable strategy for compliance.

About Syndio

Syndio is the industry pioneer in global pay transparency solutions, helping organizations achieve pay equity, streamline reporting, and make smart pay decisions at scale. Through its enterprise-grade solutions and embedded expertise, Syndio empowers companies - who collectively represent over 10 million employees - to stay on top of compulsory requirements, develop custom strategies, and deliver results faster and more cost effectively. Join the more than 300 companies, including 30% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, who've chosen Syndio as their trusted pay transparency partner.

Media Contact

Regan Zeebuyth, VP of Communications at Syndio

[email protected]

SOURCE Syndio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED