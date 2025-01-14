Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results On February 10, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC )

will report its results for the first quarter fiscal year 2025 before the opens on February 10, 2025. Edgewell will discuss its results during an investor call that will be webcast on February 10, 2025, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Little, Chief Operating Officer Dan Sullivan, and Chief Financial Officer Francesca Weissman.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at , under "Investors," and "News and Events" tabs or by using the following link:



For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at , under "Investors," "Financial Reports," and "Quarterly Earnings" tabs.



About Edgewell Personal Care:

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and

o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,700 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED