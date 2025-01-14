Correction: NEXTGEN DIGITAL ANNOUNCES LISTING ON TRADEGATE EXCHANGE IN GERMANY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fredericton, New Brunswick , Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) ( FSE:Z12 ) (“ NextGen ” or the“ Company ”) announces that it has received its listing on Tradegate Exchange in Germany. This move enhances NextGen's visibility and accessibility to European investors, providing an exciting opportunity to broaden its shareholder base.

"This listing on Tradegate Exchange marks an important milestone for NextGen as we continue to expand our capital markets presence in Europe," said Alexander Tjiang, Interim CEO of NextGen. "Our new listing provides us with a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse and growing pool of investors, further solidifying our commitment to greater accessibility and long-term growth."

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company currently operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com (“ PCS ”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“ Cloud AI Hosting ”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. The Company also intends to democratize access to cryptocurrencies by providing investors with exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets through a regulated public vehicle. From time to time, the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

For More Information:

Alexander Tjiang, Interim Chief Executive Officer

(416) 300-7398

