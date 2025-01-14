عربي


Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares On January 06Th, 2025


1/14/2025 11:46:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, January 14th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

on January 06 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out on January 06th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 06/01/2025 FR0000125486 18 186 99,400801 XPAR
VINCI 06/01/2025 FR0000125486 8 269 99,357371 CEUX
VINCI 06/01/2025 FR0000125486 913 99,440427 TQEX
VINCI 06/01/2025 FR0000125486 661 99,450530 AQEU
TOTAL 28 029 99,3905

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

