Sigmoid Named A 'Rising Star' In ISG Provider Lenstm For Advanced Analytics And AI Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sigmoid was recognized for its ability to deliver AI-driven insights and advanced BI capabilities through end-to-end data modernization, AI expertise, and proprietary solutions.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigmoid , a leading data engineering and AI consulting firm, today announced that it has been named a 'Rising Star' in the ISG Provider LensTM for Advanced Analytics and AI Services - 2024 for the US region.

"This recognition underscores Sigmoid's commitment to helping enterprises to navigate

data complexity and integrate AI for real-time insights," said Lokesh Anand, CEO and Co-Founder of Sigmoid. "By infusing our industry expertise with accelerators , our innovative solutions have helped clients expedite time to value from data and achieve impactful outcomes with AI", he added.

ISG identified several Sigmoid strengths and differentiators across the three quadrants:



Data Modernization Services : Sigmoid's service portfolio demonstrates a comprehensive approach to data modernization and management, emphasizing seamless integration, security, and cost optimization across cloud and data environments.



Data Science and AI Services : Sigmoid's comprehensive approach blends consulting with deep industry-specific analytics and GenAI capabilities, enabling organizations with intelligent decision-making to move seamlessly from insights to strategic action.

Advanced BI and Reporting Modernization Services : Provides user-centric BI reporting and data democratization with centralized data portals and customized dashboards for various user personas.

"Sigmoid's advanced analytics expertise, proprietary tools, and end-to-end data modernization services enable businesses to unlock value across operations. With scalable AI solutions and continuous model optimization, Sigmoid ensures agility and long-term relevance empowering enterprises to adapt to evolving market dynamics and achieve impactful, data-driven decision-making," said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Principal Analyst at ISG.

Rahul Kumar Singh, Chief Analytics Officer and Co-Founder of Sigmoid said, "We offer holistic data science and AI services that help businesses transform raw data into predictive intelligence that drives competitive advantage." He added, "Our advanced BI and reporting services streamline decision-making by providing access to critical information, supported by scalable data architectures to ensure real-time BI reporting".

For more information, download the custom report here .

About Sigmoid

Sigmoid combines data engineering and AI consulting to help enterprises gain competitive advantage through effective data-driven decision-making. Some of the world's largest data producers are engaging with Sigmoid to solve complex business problems. Sigmoid's data professionals provide deep expertise in data engineering, cloud, machine learning, generative AI, and DataOps. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Aakash B

[email protected]

SOURCE Sigmoid

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED