Momentus Technologies , a global leader in venue management and event technology, reflects on a transformative 2024. The year was marked by exceptional customer impact, innovative product advancements, and strong performance. These achievements set the stage for a dynamic and impactful 2025.

2024: Delivering Value for Customers Across the Globe

Momentus Technologies prioritized delivering meaningful solutions and an improved experience to its customers, helping them maximize revenue, streamline operations, and increase efficiency.



Enhancing Customer Experience:

Momentus implemented several initiatives to ensure customer success, including proactive platform health checks, smooth Momentus Enterprise upgrades, and the adoption of best practices to optimize platform performance.

Innovative Solutions:

The introduction of a new Momentus Enterprise user experience, an upgraded booking portal on Momentus Elite, and the launch of Momentus Payments in the U.S. have empowered clients with tools to simplify event management and improve operational workflows. AI-Powered Comprehensive Solutions for Risk, Incident Management, and Sustainability:

Momentus introduced market-leading tools, including WeTrack for managing risks, incidents, and sustainability. These solutions seamlessly integrate with the Momentus Enterprise and Elite platforms, enabling customers to gain actionable insights and streamline critical processes for improved risk planning and incident management during events. Additionally, WeTrack's sustainability features empower customers to set measurable goals, launch impactful initiatives, and monitor their progress effectively.

"At Momentus, our mission is to empower our customers with innovative solutions that elevate their operations and create value," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus Technologies. "These achievements reflect our unwavering focus on customer success."

2024: Strong Growth and Global Reach

Building on the value delivered to customers throughout the year, Momentus translated its customer-centric initiatives into remarkable financial outcomes in 2024, underscoring the strength of its business model and market leadership with:



Exceptional Growth: Momentus achieved 35% quarter-over-quarter bookings growth exiting 2024, demonstrating exceptional improvement across new and existing customer segments, driven by innovation and strategic alignment with market needs. Global Reach: In 2024, Momentus welcomed new customers from industry leaders across diverse sectors, reflecting a growing demand for innovative venue management solutions. These wins highlight Momentus's ability to address emerging market trends, such as the need for seamless operations, enhanced customer experiences, and sustainability-focused tools. Key new wins included Miele , University of Pennsylvania , Dubai World Trade Center ,

MCH Group (organizers of Art Basel ), National Gallery Singapore ,

and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts .

2025: Building on Momentum to Redefine the Industry

Looking ahead, Momentus Technologies is committed to advancing its vision of delivering unparalleled innovation and customer value in venue and event management.

Key pillars for 2025 include:



Innovative Product Development:

Launching AI-driven functionality, expanding the Momentus Connect ecosystem, and creating best-in-class analytics to empower customers.

Customer-Centric Enhancements:

Continuing to invest in customer success initiatives, including proactive health checks and best practices, native payments functionality across the entire venue management lifecycle, and on-demand customer-specific support. Industry Leadership:

Strengthening the company's position as an industry thought leader through industry analytics and benchmarking.

"Our focus for 2025 is clear: deliver groundbreaking innovations, enhance customer outcomes, and position Momentus for long-term success as the leader in venue and event management technology," Alexandrov added. "We are excited to build on our momentum and continue redefining excellence in our industry."

