The global thermal energy storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.93%, reaching a market size of US$14.219 billion in 2030 from US$8.466 billion in 2025.

The intermittent nature of energy sources is reduced by thermal energy storage (TES) systems, which store excess energy during times of low demand and release it when required. Nonstop research on materials and storage techniques is enhancing the effectiveness and scale of thermal energy storage systems. Thermal energy storage systems help increase energy efficiency by reducing peak demand and energy costs and improving heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system performance.

Therefore, they started gaining popularity in commercial and industrial sectors for better energy utilization. There is also an increasing trend towards the application of TES systems due to efforts by the government to implement policies and financial incentives aimed at promoting energy efficiency as well as clean energy. Measures to encourage investment in renewable energy sources and reduce greenhouse gases are significantly upheld.

Increased demand for renewable energy is contributing to the global thermal energy storage market's growth

As the demand for thermal energy rises, TES solutions will inevitably be increasingly needed. Manufacturing, residential climate control, agriculture, transport, and even more so, renewable energy conversion - all of these activities are correlated with rising temperatures in industrialized processes and heat transfer as global urbanization trends weigh in along with a cleaner energy transition. In addition, it is increasingly emphasized that thermal energy is utilized more efficiently since energy efficiency measures are being implemented. Therefore, looking at the whole picture, the increasing demand for thermal energy underlines the importance of thermal energy storage in enhancing resilience, sustainability, and energy security.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period.

Concentrated solar power plants are becoming more widely deployed, with molten salt TES systems playing an important role in the market's growth. Further, China and India, two nations with high levels of solar radiation, are at the forefront of CSP advancements.

The growing energy demand in Asia-Pacific nations is fueled by the use of TES systems to manage peak loads, increase grid stability, and boost overall energy efficiency. This increased demand is mostly caused by rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. CXO Perspective

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View

5. GLOBAL THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Molten salt

5.3. Water

5.4. Phase Change Materials (PCM)

5.5. Others

6. GLOBAL THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Power Generation

6.3. Heating & Cooling

7. GLOBAL THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Sensible Heat Storage

7.3. Latent Heat Storage

7.4. Thermochemical heat storage

8. GLOBAL THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE MARKET BY END-USER

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Utilities

8.3. Residential and Commercial

8.4. Others

9. GLOBAL THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.3. South America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.6. Asia Pacific

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

11. COMPANY PROFILES



BrightSource Energy

Aalborg CSP

Abengoa

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Burns & McDonnell

SaltX Technology Holding

Caldwell Energy Company

Terrafore Technologies

Trane Technologies

Thunder Said Energy

Fitzer Incorporation

MGA Thermal

MAN Energy Solutions

Aalborhcsp Engine

