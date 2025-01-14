(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Nutronics and GR are proud to announce the successful go-live of Rockwell Automation's Plex Smart Cloud and the seamless integration of RMB Solutions' Service Management Application thanks to the GR8T Pathway Bot. This achievement streamlines King Nutronics' calibration activities for repair products and finished goods, enhancing customer satisfaction and driving increased sales and profitability.

King Nutronics selected Rockwell Automation's Plex ERP over competitors for its powerful utilities and integration capabilities provided by GR Technology. The GR8T Pathway Bot enables automatic daily syncs, on-demand data refresh, and the ability to drive job and purchasing demands, leveraging customer purchase orders from Service Management to Plex. These features enhance supply chain efficiency and overall company operations, lowering warranty costs.

"GR Technology's GR8T Pathway Bot has transformed our calibration and repair processes with streamlined access to information and simplified record-keeping. The communication between Plex and the GR8T Pathway Bot enables us to efficiently maintain standardized, centralized service operations for our products," said Leslie King, General Manager at King Nutronics.

"We developed GR8T Pathway Bots to empower leading companies like King Nutronics with seamless communication between third-party applications and their Plex ERP. We are proud to contribute to their success story," said Lorren Riggle, COO of GR Technology., Inc.

About GR Technology, Inc.



GR Technology, Inc. dba DKM Inc., is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) services for mid-sized to enterprise manufacturers worldwide, based in Los Angeles (CA), Pittsburgh (PA) with remote office presence in Florida, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, and Bangalore (India). Learn more at

About King Nutronics

King Nutronics Corporation is the leader in pressure, temperature, torque, and force measurement for the Defense, Aircraft, Avionics, Petrochemical, and Utility industries. The accuracy and durability of our instruments, used daily in the punishing environments encountered by the United States Armed Forces, NASA, and other demanding clients worldwide, is legendary. Learn more at

Contact:

Michael Frey

(213) 688-1010

[email protected]

SOURCE GR Technology, Inc.

