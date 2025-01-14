PRSA-NY Elects Chapter Leadership For 2025; Deepening Resources For Clear, Trusted, And Responsible Communications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) today announced its 2025 Board of Directors, ushering in a year where the chapter plans to reimagine how it serves professionals in New York and engages with the next generation of practitioners across the country.
Ken Kerrigan, APR, a 35-year industry veteran with deep in-house and agency experience, has been named president. Kerrigan has served on the chapter's board for the past three years and has been a PRSA member since 1989. He is also on faculty at New York University where he teaches several classes in the School of Professional Studies Master's in Public Relations Corporate Communications program and serves as a faculty advisor to the school's PRSSA chapter. Kerrigan succeeds Matt Rizzetta, who will continue to serve on the 2025 Board as the immediate past president. Joining him on the Executive Committee as president-elect is Paul Cohen, North America CEO and partner at Milk & Honey.
"PRSA, and the New York Chapter in particular, has played a huge role in my career –from engaging with me as a student to introducing me to best practices and award-winning work as a professional. It's been an amazing ride and now it's my turn to give back so that the chapter can continue to have that same impact both for our existing members and the next generation. As we enter a year that promises to be filled with complexity, disinformation and continuing strains on the traditional media landscape the public relations profession has never been more important nor in a greater state of change. Our goal is to help practitioners successfully work through it all, as we align with the strategic vision of PRSA nationally.”
Added Cohen,“These are critical times for our industry, and it is vital for public relations professionals to be able to rely on trusted industry leaders such as PRSA-NY. We represent the biggest PR market in the biggest economy in the world ― and where PRSA-NY leads, others will follow. In 2025 and beyond, we renew our focus on providing this trusted, responsible leadership, strengthening the resources our members need to communicate with clarity, honesty and integrity.”
The 2024 Nominating Committee, chaired by Carmella Glover, PRSA-NY immediate past president, and president of the Diversity Action Alliance , was responsible for selecting the chapter's 2025 Board of Directors.
PRSA-NY's mission is to lead, educate, mentor, and inspire public relations and communications professionals to advance their knowledge, skills, and careers. The 2025 Board of Directors embodies this mission and will continue to elevate it across chapter programs, events, and initiatives.
2025 PRSA-NY OFFICERS
PRESIDENT
Ken Kerrigan, APR
Senior Vice President, The Bliss Group
PRESIDENT-ELECT
Paul Cohen
North America CEO, partner, Milk & Honey PR
IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT
Matt Rizzetta
Chairman, North Six Group
Directors - Marketing
Alexandra Merceron
Executive Vice President, Rubenstein
Gianna DiPaolo
Public Relations and Social Media Strategist, Oyster Creative
Skylar Margolin (Associate Director)
Associate Account Executive, The Bliss Group
Directors - Programming
Kristen Stippich
Executive Vice President, SourceCode Communications
Shameek Bose
SVP and Partner, Fleishman Hillard
Bill Smith (Media)
SVP, The Bliss Group
Alexa Nikiforou
Account Director, Lippe Taylor
Catrine Thorrud (Associate Director- media)
Account Director, The Bliss Group
Directors - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Azizza Brinson
Vice President, PAN
Moon Kim
Executive Vice President, M Booth
Kevin Wong
SVP Marketing, Communications & Content, The Trevor Project
Directors - Membership
Paul Pettas
Vice President, Brand & Communications, Sodexo Live!
Andrew Healey
Partner, Water & Wall
Daria Coney (PRSSA engagement)
Director of Advancement Events, Kent Place School
Directors - Big Apple Awards
Brittany Bevacqua
Managing Director, Gregory FCA
Megan Miller
Account Director, 360 PR Plus
Jade Faugno-Maria (15 Under 35)
SVP, Dukas Linden
DIRECTOR - SPONSORSHIPS
Stephanie Jo Peksen
Senior Account Executive, Agency, Notified
TREASURER
Mike Del Vecchio
CFO, Prosek Partners
SECRETARY
Carly Rogers
Associate, Sloane & Company
For more information about PRSA-NY's upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, sponsorship opportunities, and membership details, go to prsany.org.
About PRSA-NY
Now entering its 77th year, the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the country's oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations chapters. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, government, and independent practitioners. For more information about PRSA-NY's upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, and membership details, go to CONTACT: Contact:
Ken Kerrigan, APR
