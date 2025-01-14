(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Litgrid AB company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania.





The Board of Litgrid AB approved the Litgrid strategy 2035.





Since 22nd December 2010, Litgrid shares are listed on the Vilnius Stock Exchange's supplementary trading list. 97.5% of the shares of Litgrid are listed on the stock exchange. Litgrid's shares are owned by the transmission and exchange group EPSO-G, 100% of which is owned by the of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.





Enclosed: Litgrid strategy 2035





