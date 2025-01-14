عربي


The Board Of Litgrid AB Approved The Litgrid Strategy 2035


1/14/2025 11:16:20 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Litgrid AB company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania.


The Board of Litgrid AB approved the Litgrid strategy 2035.


Since 22nd December 2010, Litgrid shares are listed on the nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange's supplementary trading list. 97.5% of the shares of Litgrid are listed on the stock exchange. Litgrid's shares are owned by the energy transmission and exchange group EPSO-G, 100% of which is owned by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.


Enclosed: Litgrid strategy 2035


The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Mantas Bieliauskas

Communication project manager

Phone number. +370 370 652 53424

Email: ...

