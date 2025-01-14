SERVICEMASTER RESTORE® NAMED AMONG THE TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE's FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ServiceMaster Restore was recognized as one of the top 500

franchises

in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks ServiceMaster Restore as 108

for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.



"We are honored to be recognized on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list," says John Tovar, President of ServiceMaster Restore. "Our expertise in the industry, supported by our strong local presence and national resources, reinforces our commitment to being a leader in residential and commercial needs-based services and drives our continued growth."

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. ServiceMaster Restore's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view ServiceMaster Restore in the full ranking, visit . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore® and ServiceMaster Recovery Management® (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke, or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster Brands, a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore and srmcat.

