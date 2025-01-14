A.B. Data Is Again Recognized As A Top Antitrust Class Action Administrator In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A.B. Data is proud to announce its recognition as one of the top antitrust class action administrators in the United States, as highlighted in the 2023 Antitrust Annual Report: Class Actions in Court, making this the sixth consecutive year. This prestigious report, co-published by Huntington and the University of San Francisco School of Law, highlights A.B. Data's continued leadership and excellence in antitrust settlement administration.

This recognition reflects A.B. Data's proven success in handling some of the largest and most complex antitrust settlements in history. Our experienced antitrust team has managed settlements for both direct and indirect purchasers across a wide range of industries, ensuring a smooth and efficient settlement process. Our team specializes in the nuances of antitrust cases and delivers unparalleled expertise throughout every stage of the administration process, supported by our clients who have been integral to our success in this field.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized once again as a leader in the antitrust class action space," said Thomas R. Glenn, President and CEO at A.B. Data. "This achievement would not be possible without the trust and collaboration of our clients, who allow us to partner with them on such significant and impactful cases. Their confidence in our abilities inspires us to continually raise the bar in settlement administration."

A.B. Data's commitment to excellence is rooted in its holistic approach to settlement administration, combining industry-leading technology, in-depth legal understanding, and personalized client service. Whether managing distribution plans for multimillion-dollar settlements or resolving intricate claims in highly specialized industries, A.B. Data's team consistently delivers precision, transparency, and results.

As we celebrate this recognition, A.B. Data remains steadfast in its mission to provide superior settlement administration services, ensuring that justice is efficiently delivered, and that clients and claimants alike benefit from our expertise.

Sourced Reports

About A.B. Data, Ltd.

A.B. Data manages the unique challenges of class action administration with convenience, efficiency, and precision for clients in both private and public sectors. A.B. Data simplifies the claims administration process and delivers successful results with advanced technology, products, and services. Learn more at and follow us on Twitter/"X" at @ClassActionABD .

