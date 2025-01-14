Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Illumination Product For Street Signs (CSK-632)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to make it much easier to read various types of street signs from a distance at night," said an inventor, from Goose Creek, S.C., "so I invented the HIGHWAYS. My design ensures signs are clearly visible to help prevent them from being missed or overlooked."

The invention provides automatic illumination of street signs at night. In doing so, it ensures signs are easy to read from a distance. It also prevents motorists from inadvertently overlooking street signs. As a result, it increases visibility, safety and convenience. The invention features a self-sustaining design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for governmental agencies with transportation departments.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-632, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

