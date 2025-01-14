Boeing Announces Fourth Quarter Deliveries
Date
1/14/2025 11:01:33 AM
ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA ] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 28. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
4th Quarter
2024
|
|
Full Year
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
737
|
36
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
767
|
3
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
777
|
3
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
787
|
15
|
|
|
51
|
|
Total
|
57
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
6
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
10
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
2
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
2
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
F-15 Models
|
4
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
F/A-18 Models
|
6
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
-
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
MH-139
|
3
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
P-8 Models
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
T-7A
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
Total1
|
36
|
|
|
112
|
|
1
Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
|
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact:
Investor Relations:
[email protected]
Communications: [email protected]
SOURCE Boeing
