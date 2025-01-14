In Vivo CRO Market Projected To Reach USD 7.96 Billion By 2030 With Substantial Growth Across Regions And Segments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vivo CRO Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Model Type, By Modality, By Indication, By GLP Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The in vivo CRO market demonstrates robust growth prospects, with estimates indicating a surge to USD 7.96 billion by the year 2030. This growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.13% from 2025 to 2030, signifies a substantial boom in the sector owing to factors such as the flourishing pharmaceutical landscape in emerging markets, a strong pipeline for in vivo cell therapies, and the uptake of intricate drug-device combinations.

Driving Factors

Various elements contribute to the vigorous expansion of the in vivo CRO market. Notably, the heightened demand for outsourcing preclinical and clinical services at cost-effective rates in developing economies acts as a significant growth propellant. Concurrently, the industry is experiencing rigorous development due to increasing in vivo preclinical and clinical research, regulatory approvals, service expansions by key market players, and the pervasive burden of diverse diseases.

COVID-19 Impact

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic initially cast a shadow on the in vivo CRO market, as the global health crisis led to disruptions in clinical trials and diverted attention towards vaccine and therapeutic developments for the novel virus. However, the market is adjusting to the new normal with strategic measures adopted by players within the industry.

Emergent Trends and Innovations

Key industry participants are vigorously engaging in strategic alliances, mergers, acquisitions, and the introduction of novel services to foster global outreach and enhance their portfolios. Recent launches have underscored the efficacy and broad potential of platforms designed to revolutionize drug discovery and development.

Segment Performance

The in vivo CRO market has revealed segmental growth with areas like the rodent-based models and small molecule development leading the fray. The research also sheds light on fast-growing segments that promise lucrative opportunities for stakeholders involved. The dominant share captured by the oncology segment underlines the pressing need for advancements in cancer research and therapies.

Regional Analysis

With North America securing a dominant revenue share of 50.0% in 2024, the region stands as a primary contributor to the global in vivo CRO market. Factors such as the established presence of key players, ongoing research and development efforts, and pioneering industry innovations significantly spur the market growth in this region.

Market Forecast & Strategic Recommendations

For those positioned within the in vivo CRO sphere or looking to penetrate the market, this prolific growth forecast until 2030 underscores the importance of in-depth market understanding, proactive strategic planning, and continuous innovation to remain competitive and successful in serving the dynamic healthcare sector.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.98 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.96 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



