Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Maintains Title As World’S Busiest Airport 2024, OAG’S Latest Data Reveals

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) is No1 with 62.7million seats

Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) : Fifth marking an 18% increase since 2019.

Denver International (DEN) : Sixth with remarkable 24% growth since 2019.

Chicago O'Hare (ORD) : Tenth with 47.0 million seats in 2024. Dubai International (DXB) #2 overall and leader in international capacity

OAG , the leading data platform for the global travel industry, today revealed the 2024 Busiest Airports in the World. The analysis is powered by OAG's Global Airline Schedules Data and covers the whole year (Jan to Dec 2024).

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) continues to lead as the busiest global airport (based on international + domestic capacity) with 62.7 million seats. This represents a 2% increase compared to 2023 but is still just below 2019 levels by 1%.

The United States is home to four of the top ten busiest global airports. Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and Denver International (DEN) rank fifth and sixth, respectively, due to significant capacity growth since 2019. DFW's capacity has risen by 18% to 51.5 million seats and DEN's increased by 24% to 49.2 million seats over five years. In 2019, neither airport featured in the top ten.

Chicago O'Hare (ORD) completes the list of U.S. airports in the top ten, landing in tenth place with 47.0 million seats in 2024.

The remaining airports in the top ten span the globe, with Dubai International (DXB) second overall and the leader in international capacity. DXB's international seat capacity in 2024 was 60.2 million, which when compared to ATL's 8.9M international seats demonstrates the importance of domestic travel in the US. Tokyo Haneda (HND) in third is followed by London Heathrow (LHR) in fourth place.

China's Guangzhou Baiyun International (CAN) and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) take 7th and 9th positions, respectively, while Istanbul Airport (IST) moves up to eighth place, reflecting its growing importance as a global hub.

OAG's Chief Analyst, John Grant commented:

“Atlanta's continued global leadership reflects the airport's strength as a major connecting hub for both domestic and international capacity, supported by a strong set of base airlines. Recent developments in both Dallas Ft Worth and Denver highlight the competitive nature of the market in the United States which results in choices for the connecting traveller market.”

