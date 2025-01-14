عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Remote Control Locating System (CSK-624)


1/14/2025 10:46:42 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to locate a misplaced remote," said an inventor, from
Spartanburg, S.C., "so I invented the REMOTE FINDER. My design increases convenience, and it helps prevent the television remote from remaining lost."

The invention provides an improved remote control locating system for televisions and other home electronic entertainment devices. In doing so, it saves time and effort when searching for the remote. It also eliminates hassles. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-624, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN14012025003732001241ID1109089428


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search