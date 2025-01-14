Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Remote Control Locating System (CSK-624)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to locate a misplaced remote," said an inventor, from

Spartanburg, S.C., "so I invented the REMOTE FINDER. My design increases convenience, and it helps prevent the television remote from remaining lost."

The invention provides an improved remote control locating system for televisions and other home electronic entertainment devices. In doing so, it saves time and effort when searching for the remote. It also eliminates hassles. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-624, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

