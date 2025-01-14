Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
Date
1/14/2025 10:46:35 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 10. January, at the price of accepted bids.
| Series
| RIKB 27 0415
| RIKB 35 0917
| ISIN
| IS0000036291
| IS0000035574
| Additional issuance (nominal)
| 0
| 0
| Total outstanding (nominal)
| 77,799,000,000
| 73,378,500,000
