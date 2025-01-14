University Of Minnesota Student Shares Educational And Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Adhvaith Sridhar after receiving STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Adhvaith Sridhar after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2023. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Adhvaith Sridhar received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during his sophomore year at the University of Minnesota, pursuing a degree in biochemistry.

Since receiving the scholarship, Sridhar was named a Rhodes Scholarship finalist and has prepared several papers, oral presentations, and posters for publication and submission. He hopes to pursue a career that allows him to apply STEM principles in patient care.

“Adhvaith is just such an incredible student. I'm proud to be part of his journey,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Sridhar's success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit .

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies

