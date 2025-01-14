Dulles And Reagan National Airports Join Ads4wifi Marketplace To Boost Advertising Revenue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dulles and Reagan airports join Ads4WiFi to boost revenue from their free Wi-Fi networks, enhancing passenger experience and supporting operations.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Reagan National Airport (DCA) are excited to announce their participation in Ads4WiFi, a digital out of home (DooH) Wi-Fi advertising marketplace. This collaboration aims to drive advertising revenue into the airports, helping to offset the costs associated with operating their free passenger Wi-Fi networks.By joining the Ads4WiFi marketplace, these airports can now display targeted advertisements to passengers as they log in to the free Wi-Fi networks. This innovative approach allows the airports to stay in control of their concessions without needing the expertise to broker advertising contracts or deliver campaigns.Ads4WiFi provides a robust platform that manages the entire process, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for both the airports and their passengers."GoZone's business model provides a great service to meet the needs of this time-constrained industry. We're excited and hopeful for the future with this new partnership!" said Anthony Balestrino, Business Development Lead of MWAA Labs . "This collaboration allows us to maintain control over our concessions and focus on delivering a high-quality experience for our travelers."One of the key benefits of this partnership is that Ads4WiFi offers the airports the option to use their platform to manage advertising campaigns at no additional charge if they do not have an existing solution. This flexibility ensures that the airports can maximize their advertising potential without incurring extra costs."We are proud to support Dulles and Reagan National in their efforts to generate additional revenue through our platform," said Todd Myers, CEO of GoZone WiFi that powers the Ads4WiFi marketplace. "Our goal is to provide a user-friendly solution that enables airports to earn added revenues without any additional hardware or software fees."Passengers at these airports can expect to see a variety of engaging advertisements as they connect to the free Wi-Fi networks, enhancing their overall travel experience while supporting the airports' operational costs. The Ads4WiFi marketplace enables brands and DooH-focused ad agencies a single source to help broker and facilitate campaign delivery no matter who owns or operates the property.Airports that are interested can visit . Brands and ad agencies can visit for additional information.About Ads4WiFiAds4WiFi, powered by GoZone WiFi, is an advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with aggregated Wi-Fi networks in high-traffic locations such as airports, shopping malls, and public transportation hubs. The platform provides a seamless solution for managing and delivering targeted advertising campaigns, helping their partners generate additional revenue while enhancing the user experience.About MWAA LabsMWAA Labs, the technology innovations team of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, has been addressing airport challenges since 2013. Using their two airports as testing grounds, they develop and refine solutions with input from customers and partners. Their notable success includes veriScan, a biometric traveler verification system acquired by Pangiam in 2021. MWAA Labs values community collaboration and specializes in cloud services, AI, IoT, and more to enhance the travel experience. Learn more at mwaalabs.

Todd Myers

GoZone WiFi

+1 727-314-6910

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.