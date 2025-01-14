LCF Georgia Expands Board With New Appointments And Leadership Team Updates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LCF Georgia announces new board members and leadership updates, including Omar Esposito as Chair. Key staff promotions also strengthen the organization's impact

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Latino Community Fund Georgia (“LCF Georgia”) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jennifer Blasco, Staci Fox, Alexander Gonzalez, Kisha Marshall, and Juan Mejia to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2025. These distinguished new members will bring a wealth of expertise and vision to help further LCF Georgia's mission of advancing opportunities for the Latinx community across Georgia.In addition to the new appointments, LCF Georgia's Board of Directors has unanimously elected Omar Esposito, Chief Executive Officer at Framework Homeownership as Board Chair; Mariangela Corales, General Counsel at Goodwill of North Georgia as Vice Chair; Pamela Perkins, Director of Global Contracts at UPS as Secretary; and Lauren Waits, Public Policy Consultant as Treasurer for this new term. Their leadership is expected to strengthen the organization's strategic direction further.Jennifer Blasco serves as Portfolio Counsel at Jamestown; Staci Fox is the CEO of the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute; Alexander Gonzalez is the Senior Program Manager for Digital Audience Strategy and Personalization at Delta; Kisha Marshall is a Development Manager at the Tahirih Justice Center; and Juan Mejia is the Founder, Principal, and Commercial Real Estate Broker at JCM Ventures.“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Blasco, Staci Fox, Alexander Gonzalez, Kisha Marshall, and Juan Mejia to the LCF Georgia Board,” said Omar Esposito, Board Chair.“Their diverse expertise and commitment to community empowerment will play a vital role as we continue implementing our initial strategic plan and look towards the next phase for LCF Georgia's strategic future. Together, we look forward to advancing LCF Georgia's mission and creating an even greater impact in our community.”Blasco, Fox, Gonzalez, Marshall, and Mejia, join other prominent leaders on the LCF Georgia Board:2025 LCF Georgia Board of DirectorsOmar Esposito, ChairMariangela Corales, Vice ChairPamela Perkins, UPS, SecretaryLauren Waits, Consultant – TreasurerLuis Avila, LowesJennifer Blasco, JamestownLea Clanton, Georgia PowerDaniela Demaria, VaiNow ConsultingStaci Fox, Georgia Budget and Policy InstituteAlexander Gonzalez, DeltaNatalie Hernandez, Morehouse School of MedicineKisha Marshall, Tahirih Justice CenterJuan Mejia, JCM VenturesLillian Rodriguez-Lopez, The Dorado GroupIn addition, LCF Georgia is pleased to announce key staff promotions that will further strengthen the organization's capabilities. Pedro Viloria, who has served as the Health & Wellbeing Program Manager, has been promoted to Director of Community Impact. Alitzel Serrano-Laguna, formerly a Civic Participation organizer, will now serve as Program Analyst and Support Coordinator. Both individuals bring valuable expertise and passion to their new roles, and we look forward to seeing their continued growth within LCF Georgia.###About Latino Community Fund (LCF Georgia):LCF Georgia is a 501 c 3 organization supporting Latino-serving organizations and families with advocacy, capacity building, program development and collective investments. Our mission is to be a catalyst for investment, collaborative work, and positive narrative with and within the Latinx/Hispanic Community in Georgia.

