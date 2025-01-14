Zeroedin Strengthens Position In Government And Compliance-Driven Industries With Key Security Milestones And Public Sector Engagement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Launches FedRAMP Authorization Process, and Joins NASPE to Empower HR Leaders

LINTHICUM,

Md., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroedIn, a leading provider of workforce intelligence solutions, today announced multiple strategic milestones reinforcing its commitment to government and other compliance-driven organizations. The company has received SOC 2 Type II compliance, initiated the FedRAMP authorization process, and joined the National Association of State Personnel Executives (NASPE) as a corporate member. These achievements position ZeroedIn to maintain secure and compliant products and data for a variety of highly regulated industries including financial services and banking, healthcare, and federal, state, and local government.

Achieving New Milestones in Security and Compliance

In today's digital landscape, maintaining security and compliance are top priorities for organizations managing sensitive workforce data. SOC 2 compliance marks adherence to rigorous standards, especially for technology providers catering to regulated industries. ZeroedIn's achievement of this compliance ensures clients and prospects that their data and privacy is protected and their solution meets the most stringent security standards.

For government organizations, FedRAMP

(Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) will simplify the vendor evaluation process and establish a trusted partnership with government agencies as ZeroedIn initiates the process this quarter. Organizations can confidently tackle workforce challenges while maintaining compliance with the highest standards of security.

"As heavily regulated organizations face increasing pressure to become more efficient, the need for trusted, secure analytics solutions has never been greater," said Chris Moore, Founder & CTO, ZeroedIn. "Our SOC 2 Type II compliance initiative and embarkment on the FedRAMP authorization process underscore our unwavering focus on protecting sensitive data while delivering actionable insights that propel our customers forward."

Public Sector Leadership and Collaboration

ZeroedIn's new corporate membership with NASPE

reflects a shared commitment to advancing HR leadership in the public sector. Through NASPE, ZeroedIn will collaborate with state HR leaders to share best practices and tackle workforce challenges unique to government organizations.

"Our NASPE membership and sponsorship of the 2025 Mid-Year Meeting demonstrate ZeroedIn's commitment to supporting government clients in achieving greater efficiencies within their workforces," said Jim Gill, CEO, ZeroedIn. "We are excited to offer our secure, compliance-driven workforce intelligence solutions to the membership so they can make informed decisions with confidence."

As a sponsor of the NASPE Mid-Year and Annual Meetings in 2025 , ZeroedIn continues its mission to empower government HR leaders with innovative, secure workforce analytics solutions designed to address specific challenges in the public sector. HR professionals are invited to connect with ZeroedIn to learn more about tailored solutions that streamline decision-making and optimize their workforce strategies.

About ZeroedIn

ZeroedIn Technologies is a leading provider of people analytics and employee survey solutions dedicated to helping organizations at every stage of their workforce analytics journey. Through its comprehensive platform, ZeroedIn empowers HR leaders with data-driven insights to support better decision-making, engagement, and organizational outcomes.

For more information, please visit

zeroedin

or contact

[email protected] .

SOURCE ZeroedIn Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED